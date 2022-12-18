Video Highlights Arsenal 0-2 Juventus Friendly – Two own goals sink the Gunners

Well Arsenal’s winning run came to an abrupt end yesterday as the visiting Juventus team scored a goal in added time in both halves to run out the 2-0 winners.
Nketiah was the first to put the ball in the net after half and hour but it was ruled out for a very obvious offside. He had a great chance to amend that just two minutes later as he pounced on a defender error, but his quickly taken shot hit the post.
Seconds before the break, though, a Juventus corner was cruelly glanced into the net by our very own Granit Xhaka to put us behind at half-time.
Things certainly weren’t going our way, and when Rob Holding deflected a cross into his own goal in added time it only added to our embarrasment…
Luckily it was only a friendly!
——————————————
A fairly good match not totally devoid of my initial fear of injury scare eventually. My only worry or concern is having two shots on target from almost twenty. This has been the area we need to improve, especially Nketia who’s now more likely to lead the front line. There’s no doubt Jesus overall play in terms of leading the press and freeing up others to score would be severely missed.
Praying that Nelson’s injury shouldn’t be that serious.