Video Highlights Arsenal 0-2 Juventus Friendly – Two own goals sink the Gunners

Well Arsenal’s winning run came to an abrupt end yesterday as the visiting Juventus team scored a goal in added time in both halves to run out the 2-0 winners.

Nketiah was the first to put the ball in the net after half and hour but it was ruled out for a very obvious offside. He had a great chance to amend that just two minutes later as he pounced on a defender error, but his quickly taken shot hit the post.

Seconds before the break, though, a Juventus corner was cruelly glanced into the net by our very own Granit Xhaka to put us behind at half-time.

Things certainly weren’t going our way, and when Rob Holding deflected a cross into his own goal in added time it only added to our embarrasment…

Luckily it was only a friendly!

