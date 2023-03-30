Highlights Arsenal 2-0 Bayern Munich. Gunners in Women’s Champions League semi-finals by Michelle

What a game! What a night! Arsenal Women were on fire at Emirates Stadium last night when they took on Bayern Munich, in front of a record-breaking Champions League crowd.

In the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Arsenal lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich, even with playing a dominant second-half and creating chances galore.

Last night in the return leg at Emirates, our Gunners took to the pitch and pretty much took the whole game, with phenomenal goals from Maanum and Blackstenius in the first-half. Arsenal also picked up 2 worrying injures, with captain Kim Little having to leave the pitch within the first 10 minutes, and Katie McCabe had to come off later in the second-half, not able to walk unaided.

Enjoy the highlights below Gooners! They are magical! Can’t tell you how many times I’ve re-played already lol!

Off to the Champions League semi-finals we all go! COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

