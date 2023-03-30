Highlights Arsenal 2-0 Bayern Munich. Gunners in Women’s Champions League semi-finals by Michelle
What a game! What a night! Arsenal Women were on fire at Emirates Stadium last night when they took on Bayern Munich, in front of a record-breaking Champions League crowd.
In the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Arsenal lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich, even with playing a dominant second-half and creating chances galore.
Last night in the return leg at Emirates, our Gunners took to the pitch and pretty much took the whole game, with phenomenal goals from Maanum and Blackstenius in the first-half. Arsenal also picked up 2 worrying injures, with captain Kim Little having to leave the pitch within the first 10 minutes, and Katie McCabe had to come off later in the second-half, not able to walk unaided.
Enjoy the highlights below Gooners! They are magical! Can’t tell you how many times I’ve re-played already lol!
Off to the Champions League semi-finals we all go! COYGW!
Michelle Maxwell
Great result ladies!
3 points off top the league, onto to champions league semis. Setting ourselves nicely for a treple
They really ran through Bayern in the first half, but missed a boatload of chances. It was still beautiful to watch. Very well done…
Cracking game to watch, even though after half time we foolishly sat back and even when we had the ball always looked to defend first. We DOMINATED FIRST HALF AND SHOULD have scored a hatful. I couldnt help thinking that, unlike our mens team, they lacked SELF BELIEF, after the interval.
Still a most exciting and open game and bound to attract more fans if they go on playing in this way. Esp in first half!
@jon fox
I was thinking the very same thing while watching them. I also thought Eidevall should have made his subs sooner. We were looking pretty ragged in the second half. Jus sayin…