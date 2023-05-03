Highlights – Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea – Gunners make it look so easy….

Arsenal certainly bounced back in style after going four games without a win, putting their title hopes in jeopardy.

We knew Chelsea were in bad form, but we certainly never expected them to just roll over and die, as the Gunners totally finished them off in double quick time.

Odegaard made it look easy when he put us 1-0 up with an incredibly well-taken shot in the first 20 minutes and then doubled our lead just after the half hour mark, with the Blues all fingersand thumbs in defence.

The defence looked again like Bambi on ice to allow Jesus to put in our third, and after that the rest of the game was simply a waste of time as the game was already over as a contest.

Enjoy our first 45 minutes of magic!