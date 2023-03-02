Highlights – Arsenal 4-0 Everton – Gunners cruise to a 5-point lead over Man City

What an excellent game by Arsenal last night. Beating Everton comfortably showed the rest of ourchallengers that we definitely mean business and will fight every day to win the coveted Premier League trophy.
Winning our game in hand has given us a comfortable cushion and our challengers are now aware that they cannot afford to drop points and watch us disappear into the distance.
Martinelli, Trossard and Saka were perfectly sublime up front and once we took the lead the result was beyond doubt, and the goals we all pieces of art, and Odegaard’s brilliant team goal was the icing on the cake.
Enjoy the highlights, and then we can start looking forward to facing Bournemouth at the weekend…
The result also closed the gap between us and City regarding the goal difference.. If we do the same this Saturday, there will be just a couple of goals difference (barring the city result of course).
Yes KEN goal difference could well be a decisive factor come MAY! I agree with Simon Jordan who said on todays TALKSPORT, that our five Prem fixtures after we play City are likely to be decisive, one way or the other.
I am very pleased that City seem set for a long FA cup journey , also United. Hope thay both play each other in the final, simply to give them both extra fixtures.
I’ve had a serious thought of this and I’ve always said arsenal should go back to a 442 or 4312 but to partner Jesus a seriously think saka would be a good shout to partner him if it went to a 2 upfront, anno we play 3 they say but it’s a case of 2 wingers and a striker on there own and against big teams it won’t work, I’m happy about last night’s performance it was class, Thomas partey was my man of the match ,he had a great game , keep this going and with Jesus almost back ,it’s going to be great, COYG
The more I see of Saka, the more I am convinced of his ability to become a very effective central striker as he is developing into an excellent finisher.With his pace and dribbling skills he already has most of assets required for that position and although he probably needs to work on his hold up play and heading ,he could be a good option for the absent Jesus albeit that Nketiah did well when he came on last night.Another clean sheet impressed me as much as our goals and the importance of Partey was clearly evident.A Rolls Royce of a player and one of our best ever midfielders in my opinion.