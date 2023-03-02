Highlights – Arsenal 4-0 Everton – Gunners cruise to a 5-point lead over Man City

What an excellent game by Arsenal last night. Beating Everton comfortably showed the rest of ourchallengers that we definitely mean business and will fight every day to win the coveted Premier League trophy.

Winning our game in hand has given us a comfortable cushion and our challengers are now aware that they cannot afford to drop points and watch us disappear into the distance.

Martinelli, Trossard and Saka were perfectly sublime up front and once we took the lead the result was beyond doubt, and the goals we all pieces of art, and Odegaard’s brilliant team goal was the icing on the cake.

Enjoy the highlights, and then we can start looking forward to facing Bournemouth at the weekend…

