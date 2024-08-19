Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Highlights: Arsenal kick USA pre-season tour off in style with 2-1 win over Washington Spirit Women

Arsenal Women are currently on their first-ever USA pre-season tour. Based in Washington DC, our Gunners faced local NWSL side, Washington Spirit, on Sunday 18th August, in the first friendly of the US tour. Two goals from Alessia Russo, including a lovely assist from new recruit Rosa Kafaji, secured a 2-1 win over the NWSL side and you can enjoy Arsenal’s official highlights from the match below.

Arsenal Women will now continue pre-season training at George Washington University, before their 2nd friendly of their US tour, when they will face WSL rivals Chelsea at 9pm UK (4pm local) on Sunday 25th August, and you can also watch that match live on Arsenal.com.

For anyone overseas wanting to watch the games, live coverage will be provided by DAZN.

Did you watch the game Gooners? Any observations?

