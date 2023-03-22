Highlights: Arsenal suffer narrow 1st leg UWCL defeat to Bayern Munich Women (with video) by Michelle

This is a match that just didn’t go Arsenal’s way. Both teams were evenly matched, as expected, and it was an exciting game to watch but there was certainly some controversy over decisions from officials.

Stina Blackstenius headed a cross over the target after some excellent work from Caitlin Foord on the left to put a beautiful ball her way. Lea Schüller put in a stunning header that was placed expertly out of Zinsberger’s reach. Schüller almost scored a second just before half-time but the shot went narrowly wide of the post.

In the second half Arsenal created chances with Foord’s curling strike hitting the post before Arsenal had two efforts cleared off the line (though that is debatable given there was no goal-line technology available on the night).

Kumagai stopped Blackstenius header from dropping in. Schüller then stopped Williamson’s effort at an equaliser.

Zinsberger produced an excellent stop to beat away Rall’s close-range strike.

See highlights below:

The 2nd leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final will take place at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday 29th March, kick-off 20:00 UK. Tickets are still available to purchase here.

Michelle Maxwell

Manuela Zinsberger discusses Arsenal Women’s clash with Bayern Munich

