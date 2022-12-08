Highlights Arsenal v Juventus Women – Miedema does it again and Gunners stay top

Arsenal Women were back in Champions League action last night, hosting Juventus in the return leg after holding the Italians to a 1-1 draw in Turin.

The big difference for the Gunners was that Jonas Eidevall happily welcomed Leah Williamson and Rafaelle back to the starting line-up, although Beth Mead is unlikely to appear in the competition again this season.

Arsenal dominated throughout the game, but like against Everton at the weekend, the chances were simply not converted into goals. Stina Blackstenius again had lots of chances but the one time she got it in the net it was disallowed.

But thankfully, our striking star Viv Miedema came good, scoring our only goal for the third game in a row, which keeps Arsenal flying high at the top of the Group. Juventus are now down to third behind reigning champions Lyon Feminin, who are coming to the Emirates next week…

Michelle Maxwell

