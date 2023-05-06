Highlights: Arsenal Women 1-0 Leicester City. Gunners secure 3 vital points (with video)

Highlights: Arsenal Women 1-0 Leicester City. Gunners secure 3 vital points by Michelle

Arsenal Women were back in Women’s Super League action last night at Meadow Park, as they took on 10th place Leicester City.

Arsenal Women were awarded a penalty within the first five minutes played, when Katie McCabe who was brought down inside the box by Leicester’s Hannah Cain. McCabe’s spot kick was saved by Leicester keeper, Janina Leitzig, denying our Gunners an early lead.

Although there were a few chances at either end of the pitch during the first half, the game remained goalless at half-time.

On the 57th minute a great assist from Jodie Taylor found Frida Maanum, who curled a great strike into the top corner securing the only goal of the game.

Enjoy the highlights below Gooners..

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….