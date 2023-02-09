Highlights: Arsenal Women 1-0 Manchester City. Gunners in FA Conti Cup Final (plus video) by Michelle

Arsenal moved one step closer to silverware last night, when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in extra-time. These teams were very evenly matched, both failing to break the 0-0 stalemate over the 90 minutes despite several great chances to do so at both ends of the pitch. 3 minutes into 30 minutes of extra-time Blackstenius scored with some great team play from Maanum and Hurtig. See full highlights below as Arsenal won their place at the FA Women’s Conti Cup Final!

The FA Women’s Conti Cup Final against either West Ham United or Chelsea will be played at Selhurst Park on Sunday, March 5th, and tickets are now on sale via Crystal Palace’s website. That semi-final takes place tonight at 19.15 (UK).

The Eagles will sell all tickets for the final – both neutral and club ends. Guessing these tickets will be selling fast..

Our Gunners are next in action on Saturday afternoon as we face City again at the Academy Stadium.

Michelle Maxwell

