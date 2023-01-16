Highlights: Arsenal Women 1 – 1 Chelsea in crucial top-of-the-table clash

Highlights: Arsenal Women 1 – 1 Chelsea in first WSL clash of 2023 by Michelle

Over 46,500 fans came out for London Derby day as Arsenal Women welcomed Chelsea Women to Emirates Stadium for the 1st WSL clash of 2023.

Arsenal took the lead with a penalty by captain Kim Little on the hour mark with our Gunners holding their lead until the final few moments until Chelsea’s Sam Kerr scored with a close-range header to steal a draw for the visitors.

The impact of the draw is that Chelsea remain top of the Barclays Women’s Super League table but after Man United’s dominant 6-0 win over Liverpool yesterday, our Gunners now sit 3rd in the table behind Man United albeit on goal difference only. Arsenal and Man United both have a game in hand over Chelsea.

Enjoy the highlights of yesterday’s match below.

