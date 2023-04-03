Highlights: Arsenal Women 2-1 Manchester City. Gunners move to WSL top 3! by Michelle

Arsenal managed to pull off a spectacular comeback to beat Manchester City and keep our Gunners WSL title hopes alive, at Meadow Park yesterday.

City’s Khadija Shaw scored the opener only five minutes into the match with our Gunners going into the break 1-0 down as they failed to convert a couple of chances. Arsenal’s Australian international Caitlin Foord left the pitch with an injury on the 35 minute mark, replaced by Weinroither.

An equaliser from Maanum (62) and a screamer from Katie McCabe (74) turned Arsenal’s fortunes around in the second half. Our Gunners beat Manchester City 2-1 and moving back into the WSL top 3.

Enjoy the highlights below Gooners!

Michelle Maxwell

