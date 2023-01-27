Highlights Arsenal Women 3-0 Aston Villa in Conti Cup Quarter Finals (video) by Michelle

Tonight at Meadow Park Arsenal took on Aston Villa in the Conti Cup Quarter Finals and our Gunners were victorious, beating the villans 3-0. The win takes Arsenal into the Conti Cup Semi Finals where they will face Manchester City on 8th/9th February at Meadow Park.

See the highlights below, with goals from Frida Maanum (2) and Caitlin Foord – great match but Aston Villa did not have a lot in reply to our Gunners dominant performance.



From DublinArsenal

By Michelle Maxwell

