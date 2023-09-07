Video Highlights: Arsenal Women’s comfortable 3-0 win over Linkoping in UWCL qualifier

Highlights: Arsenal Women 3-0 Linkoping UWCL qualifier (with video) by Michelle

It was great to see our Gunners back in action yesterday afternoon, when they took on Swedish side Linkoping in the first of their UWCL Round 1 qualifiers.

The Arsenal Women squad that Eidevall fielded included 3 of the club’s summer signings – Amanda Ilestedt, Cloe Lacasse & Alessia Russo, who all made their Arsenal debuts.

The score remained 0-0 at half-time after some exceptionally diligent defending by Linkoping, and some phenomenal saves by their keeper, which included saving a captain Kim Little spot kick.

Caitlin Foord opened the scoresheet in the second half (56 min), after a great ball in from Little. Lina Hurtig then took to the Gunners 2-0 up in the 81st minute, and Stina Blackstenius sealed the win at 3-0 in the 90th minute. An exciting game – enjoy the highlights below Gooners!

Arsenal Women now face France’s Paris FC on Saturday 9th September, at Linkoping Arena, kick-off 15:00 UK. See Arsenal’s full ticket info here.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

