Highlights – Arsenal Women dominated by ‘World-Class’ Chelsea in FA Cup Final at Wembley

As Arsenal fans we are used to seeing our Womens team beating all-comers in every game home and away. Our ladies are top of the Womens Super League and were unbeaten domestically all season up until yesterday, and had beaten our Cup Final opponents in the opening game of the season.

But yesterday was a completely different story as the current Champions Chelsea completely outclassed the Gunners to complete the 20/21 Treble in the Covid-interrupted FA competition.

There are many highlights in the video below, and if one were to be honest, you will hardly see any action from the Arsenal strikers as Chelsea’s front line, led by the excellent Sam Kerr, peppered Arsenal’s goal all the way through the game and could have easily won by many, many more goals.

This is a serious wake-up call to Jonas Eidevall’s side, and our new boss could only praise our opponents strikers after the game. “I don’t think it necessarily down to running duels with the strikers, i think we were dropping way too late and we weren’t good enough at recognising the moment- that’s one part we need to do better and correct as a team in this game. We were doing that better in the second half but in the second half we lost the ball at very, very bad times and that was a bad balance for us, in those moments, Chelsea exposed us on the counterattack. In the first half, they created opportunities from structured open play because we were dropping too late and we were not able to press the player with the ball. In the second half, it was more down to losing the ball at very, very poor times and being exposed. What you have to give to Chelsea is that the players they have upfront, if they get time and space and run against you, they are world class. You can’t let Chelsea do that that many times like they did today and expect a good result.”

Although Arsenal won’t be happy, there is lots of good football to watch…

Enjoy!