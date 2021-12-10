Highlights – Arsenal Women embarrassed for second time in four days

Thank god those two games are over for the women!

After two games in four days brings about seven goals conceded and zero scored should the Arsenal women be worried?

Hardly, especially if you look at the opponents!

Well it was in inevitable that playing against Chelsea in the FA Cup final, they would have been wanting to get revenge on us after we beat them 3-2 in the first game of the Women’s Super League Season!

Plus, we know Barcelona is a great team and it’s a struggle to beat them and more often than not whoever faces them will lose. But it just happened that over the two games they were the better team and we hardly got a look in! Let’s not forget they are the current Champions League holders!

What is a cause for concern though is that with all the fire power we have on the bench/pitch, we failed to score even one goal against Barca and Chelsea!

Against Barcelona you can say fair enough, but against Chelsea we should’ve been able to test them better than we did.

However all is not lost despite losing 4-0 to Barcelona tonight!

We will now need a win or draw in the final group game against German side Hoffenheim to finish runners up in Group C. Anything less than that and we could be overtaken, but on paper it is a game we should win. And on the head to head and being ahead of our next opponents by three points, it will take a really bad night for us to finish third!

Let’s not forget we are still top of the WSL and remain unbeaten there!

And so Arsenal’s attentions now turn to the WSL on the weekend when they face Leicester and it will be a home game that surely we need to win!

It is the best chance for Arsenal to bounce back and get back to winning ways and I’ve no doubt they can beat Leicester. However, the teams confidence seems low at the moment and without being able to score in the last two games I’m sure Leicester will see that as a positive and will do their best to give us a tough test.

Yet I have no doubt that Jonas Eidevall has enough knowledge and firepower to get the job done, to pick his team up and get them winning again!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_