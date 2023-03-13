Highlights: Arsenal Women secure a dominant 4-0 win over Reading in WSL (with video) by Michelle

Arsenal Women welcomed Reading to a wet and windy Meadow Park last night for the next match in their Women’s Super League campaign. Arsenal added to their recent wins, which include beating Chelsea 3-1 to win the Conti Cup last Sunday and a 2-0 win over Liverpool on Wednesday night, with a dominant 4-0 win over 9th place Reading.

Kim Little scored a spot kick after Katie McCabe was brought down in the box, to open the scoring for our Gunners, only 4 minutes into the match. Maanum then put a cracker into the back of Reading’s net before going into the break. 3 minutes into the second half Maanum secured another (which went down as a Reading own goal) then Leah Williamson followed that up with a goal in the 69th minutes taking Arsenal to a final score of 4-0. See match highlights below and enjoy watching some really great football from our Gunners. Enjoy!

