Highlights – Arsenal women struggle at Reading but still win 1-0

Earlier on Sunday, we had seen the Arsenal men fight back an onslaught from Leeds in the second half of the EPL battle, so we should have been prepared for another nail-biting game for the Women up at Reading.

We should have known it wasn’t going to our day when Blackstenius missed a one-on-one with the keeper after just 27 seconds, but after a few close calls we were glad to see Blackstenius finally slip one past the Reading keeper to give us a one-goal cushion.

But the list of further misses simply continued, despite Arsenal’s obvious superiority, with the post being rattled twice before we even saw a corner also come off the post.

Our woes continued when Kim Little blew a golden chance to double our lead with a spot-kick, but the Reading keeper pulled off an excellent save.

Reading then piled on the pressure and came close to equalizing, but we managed to keep a record-breaking 9th clean sheet in row and to keep our 100% winning record in the WSL this season.

Let’s hope we have better luck with our scoring boots at Lyon tonight in the Champions League.

