Highlights: Balogun bags a brace as England U21 qualify for Euro 2023

England Under 21s beat Albania last night to seal their place in the Under-21 European Championships in 2023, with Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun scoring twice in the process.

Anthony Gordon was in a particularly confident mood yesterday, but it was Gunners duo Emile Smith Rowe and Balogun who combined to open the scoring just before half-time, and the forward added his second of the match midway through the second-half to put the result out of sight.

There was a lot of positives to take from a number of players’ performances last night, and if our scouts were watching, certain players could well have earned our attention.

Patrick

