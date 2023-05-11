Highlights Brighton 0-4 Arsenal Women – Gunners take 3rd spot in WSL! By Michelle

Arsenal Women secured a resounding victory on Wednesday evening, triumphing 4-0 over Brighton & Hove Albion, away at Broadfield Stadium. A brace from Stina Blackstenius and goals from Frida Maanum and Victoria Pelova secured the win for our Gunners, contributing to a confident performance over the Seagulls.

The win not only secured three points for Arsenal Women but also propelled our Gunners above Manchester City in the WSL standings, crucially still with a game in hand over both Manchester clubs.

Arsenal now have 3 WSL matches to play, taking them to the end of the season. Next up our Gunners travel to Walton Hall Park to take on 6th place Everton, on Wednesday 17th May, kick-off 18:15 UK. Full ticketing information available here.

