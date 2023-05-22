Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Women in Super Sunday WSL clash (with video) by Michelle

In Arsenal Women’s second-to-last game of the season, our Gunners suffered defeat as Chelsea emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline at the Blues home ground of Kingsmeadow.

Chelsea were dominant from the off, with Guro Reiten and Magdalena Eriksson securing the lead for the Blues during the first half. Despite Arsenal Women’s determined efforts in the second half, where they dominated possession and really took the game to Chelsea, the final whistle blew with the scoreline unchanged. See highlights of the game below:

The WSL top 4 all played on Super Sunday, with the Manchester Derby taking place at Leigh Sports Village yesterday evening. Manchester United won that match 2-1 over Manchester City, meaning our Gunners retain 3rd position in the WSL, still 3 points ahead of 4th place Man City.

With only one WSL game of the season to go, on Saturday 27th May, our Gunners have already secured their qualification to next season’s Champions League!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

