Highlights Everton 1-4 Arsenal Women – Gunners keep pace at top of WSL table by Michelle

Arsenal Women travelled to Walton Hall Park in Merseyside last night, to take on Everton Women in the Women’s Super League. Caitlin Foord was back in the starting line-up, after returning from injury and opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 29th minute. Only 5 minutes later, Katie McCabe struck a belter from distance for goal number 2. Another 5 minutes later, Foord scored her 2nd goal, giving her a brace against Everton, followed swiftly by a shot from Lotte Wubben-Moy, that found the back of the net, taking our Gunners into the break 4-0 to the good.

Only minutes into the second-half Everton’s Beever-Jones was red carded for a late tackle on Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti. Lia’s injury looked significant and she had to be stretchered off the pitch. Arsenal created chances in the second-half but failed to add to their goal tally. Everton’s Snoeijs scored Everton’s only goal in the 86th minute. Final score Everton Women 1-4 Arsenal Women, taking our Gunners to within 3 points of league leaders Manchester United, and 3 points clear of Manchester City.

Arsenal Women now only have 2 games to play in the WSL – first up is arch London-rivals Chelsea on WSL Super Sunday 21st May. Our Gunners will travel to a sold-out Kingsmeadow stadium on Sunday, to take on the Blues. You can watch live on BBC2 & iplayer. Kick-off 12:30 UK.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….