Highlights: Leah Williamson captains Lionesses win over Brazil in Finalissima 2023

Leah Williamson captains Lionesses win over Brazil in Finalissima 2023

Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson captained the Lionesses to victory last night, as England beat Brazil Women in the Finalissima 2023, at a packed Wembley Stadium last night, as Leah’s fellow Arsenal defender Rafaelle captained Brazil.

The Lionesses went ahead, playing well in the first half, but the second-half saw a tactical change from the young Brazilian team which put England on the back foot. A Brazilian equaliser in the 93rd minute forced the match into a penalty shootout, with the Lionesses winning 4 -2 in the shootout.

“I was pretty calm [in the shootout]. This game brings us so much information,” Wiegman told BBC Sport.

“In the second half we really struggled. In the moment I don’t like it, because it’s very nice when you control the game. And we lost control in the second half.

“But afterwards, [I feel] we take so much from this game. We really needed this in our preparation for the World Cup.”

See highlights including full penalty shootout below:

This is the Lionesses 30th consecutive win under Wiegman – a great test of their resilience ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer.

