Highlights – Man City 4-1 Arsenal – Gunners destroyed by Haaland and De Bruyne

Guardiola’s tactical tweak proved to be a game-changer as De Bruyne was moved to a more forward position while Haaland played the role of provider. Their combination was lethal as they swiftly broke through Arsenal’s defense, with just a slight touch from Haaland to De Bruyne, who struck a magnificent curling shot into Ramsdale’s bottom corner, giving City the lead. Despite Arsenal’s hopes for a comeback, they failed to deliver, and De Bruyne almost doubled the lead after just 20 minutes of play.

City continued to relentlessly attack, leaving Arsenal lucky to have only conceded one goal. However, in the two minutes of added time, John Stones appeared at the back of Arsenal’s box to head home a brilliant goal from a free kick. Although it appeared to be an easy offside decision, VAR proved that Stones was onside by a toe, and the goal was allowed to stand.

The Arsenal team had a mountain to climb in the second half, having failed to manage a single shot on target in the first 45 minutes. 10 mins after the break, De Bruyne once again found a way past Ramsdale securing a the 3 points for City.

The game was over as a contest, but in the last few minutes Holding and Haaland both scored to make it 4-1 to Man City…