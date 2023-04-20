Highlights: Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal Women amid Leah Willamson injury concerns by Michelle

Arsenal travelled to Leigh Sports Village last night, to take on Manchester United Women on their home turf, hoping to walk away with the 3 points in their bid to remain in the WSL title race. Alas, that was not to be, after Russo scored in added time in the first half, and our Gunners failed to find a reply through the second half.

With injuries once again reaching critical levels within the Arsenal camp – captain Kim Little is out for the remainder of the season due to injury – there was a very worrying development early in the first half, when Leah Williamson went down injured, forcing a substitution on the 15 minute mark. Leah’s injury will be of deep concern not only to Eidevall and his Gunners, but also to Sarina Wiegman, as Leah is captain of the Euro winning Lionesses, who are amongst the favourites for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, taking place across Australia and New Zealand this summer.

See match ‘highlights’ below – defeat to Manchester United is a very hard one to take. I personally was unimpressed with United’s aggressive play – picking up 4 yellow cards against Arsenal is extremely unimpressive in my book.

The last time our Gunners played Man United we lost Beth Mead, to a season-ending ACL injury. Let’s pray that Leah’s injury is not as significant..

Next up for our Gunners is a trip to Germany on 23rd April, St Georges Day, to take on Wolfsburg in the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final.

Just who will Eidevall have left, to try and build a strong, winning team with?

Michelle Maxwell

