Highlights: Matildas 1-0 Ireland. Captain Steph Catley penalty wins Women’s World Cup opener

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is being co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand, and kicked off today, 20th July. New Zealand beat Frida Maanum’s Norway 1-0 earlier today at Eden Park stadium in Auckland. Australia also won their opening game against Katie McCabe’s Republic of Ireland 1-0 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, with a spot-kick from Arsenal’s Steph Catley being the match winner.

Steph Catley captained the Matilda’s, as Sam Kerr is unable to play at least Australia’s first two group games, due to a calf injury that she sustained in training.

Arsenal’s Ireland captain Katie McCabe won Player of the Match and it felt like Ireland deserved something out of the game, though the stats below do show the Matilda’s dominance. Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord was the best Aussie on the pitch with an score of 5.73, though some distance behind Arsenal teammate McCabe’s 7.52. The statistics below show that Australia dominated possession.

However, Australian hearts would have been in their mouths when Connolly’s free-kick was deflected onto the roof of the net before McCabe forced a save from Mackenzie Arnold and Louise Quinn headed just wide, but the co-hosts secured the win despite the frantic finish.

What a brilliant opening match though! A real thrill to watch – do you agree?

