Highlights: West Ham hold Arsenal Women to 0-0 draw as Chelsea go top of WSL (with video) by Michelle

In what has been a very close-run WSL title race between the top three, this Sunday could not have gone better for Emma Hayes’ Chelsea side. We’ve seen Manchester United drop points at home to Everton with a 0-0 draw, Chelsea won 2-3 at Tottenham before watching Arsenal unable to get a single goal past a defensively strong West Ham, with our Gunners being held to a 0-0 draw by the Hammers, despite dominating possession and peppering goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold with shots.

See the highlights of the game below.

What are your thoughts on the game? How frustrated where you? And what are our Gunners going to do to get goals in the back of the net?

Michelle Maxwell

