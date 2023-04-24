Highlights – Wolfsburg 2-2 Arsenal Women – Gunners show steel, grit and determination

Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal Women turned up in Wolfsburg for their first Champions League semi-final for a decade, and they had lost out that year to yesterday’s opponents Wolfsburg.

It looked like history was set to repeat itself as the Wolves raced into a 2-0 lead after just 20 minutes of the first leg. But Arsenal’s resilience and determination kicked in and in the last minute before half-time, our Brazilian Rafaelle knocked in a powerful header from a deserved corner.

The gunners continued their attacks and exactly half-way through the second half, Blackstenius was gifted a tap in after an excellent cross from Pelova found her in the box.

A great game for the Goone Women and they now have a great chance to finish it off at the Emirates in front of a massive home crowd…

Enjoy!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….