Highly-coveted Arsenal target tells club he’s leaving this summer

Reyes Cleary is claimed to have told West Bromwich Albion that he will not be signing a new deal with the club, with Arsenal and a number of big clubs across Europe tracking him.

The Gunners have a great record of bringing young players through into their first-team in recent seasons, with all of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun having got their chance, and with Charlie Patino amongst those pushing to be next having made his senior debut in the cup competitions this term.

We should pose as an attractive prospect for any young player hoping to make the step-up from playing youth team football, and Cleary has already showed plenty of potential, attracting interest from a number of clubs including Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Red Bull Salzburg from abroad, as well as Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League.

With 23 goals and two assists in his 28 youth outings this term, he will surely have a number of offers coming his way in the coming months as he runs down his contract, but if he is considering a move to the Emirates, he may well have to consider if he has what it takes to battle with Folarin Balogun when push comes to shove. Flo has impressed on loan with Middlesbrough this term, and is supposed to be planning to break into the first-team in the near future, and he could well be an issue should we make an offer for Cleary.

Has Balogun showed enough at this point in his career to scare off any young strikers who are looking to break into the senior game at Arsenal?

Patrick

