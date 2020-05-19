Highly coveted midfielder ‘interested’ in Arsenal move

Arsenal are said to be ready to make their move to sign Ibrahima Diallo, with his representatives claimed to have admitted an interest in the move.

The midfielder has been likened to Premier League star N’Golo Kante of late, and has impressed a number of scouts who have been keeping tabs on the progress with French Ligue 1 side Brest.

Leicester are believed to have failed with a bid to sign him in January, but Sevilla and Arsenal are now believed to be set to battle it out for his signature in the coming window.

Our club is said to have asked about developments in regards to his future, and are ready to bid £20 Million in order to secure his arrival ahead of their rivals.

Arsenal are also being strongly linked with a move for Thomas Partey in the coming window, but Diallo may well be viewed as a value alternative, with the Ghanaian expected to cost €50 Million.

The Daily Star claims that Ibrahima’s representatives have told Arsenal that their client would be ‘interested’ in moving to the Emirates.

The 21 year-old’s arrival in North London could well pose a threat to one of Granit Xhaka or Lucas Torreira, with the duo currently vying for the role in front of the defence.

The duo have both been linked with the exit door in recent months, with the Swiss midfielder believed to have turned down the opportunity to join Newcastle in January, while the Uruguayan international is linked with a return to Italy.

Would Diallo be an upgrade on Torreira or Xhaka? Should both of Xhaka and Torreira be worried about their place in the team this summer?

Patrick