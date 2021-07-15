Highly-rated Arsenal defender set for permanent move to League One side

It looks like yet another highly-rated Arsenal Academy product is set to leave this summer as we have been told by Jeorge Bird at Arsenal Youth that Tolaji Bola is currently training with Sheffield Wednesday while they decide whether to give him a permanent contract up in Yorkshire.
Bola made 11 appearances on loan at fellow League One side Rochdale last season, and with just one year left on his deal with Arsenal he has been given permission to find a new club and it looks like he has succeeded.
The 22 year-old has been with Arsenal for ten years, but has found it virtually impossible to find a way to break into the Arsenal back line, especially as we have always had a plethora of experienced internationals in the squad to shore up our defence over the years.
He has always been considered a left-back but at 6ft 2in he is quite capable of playing as a centre back when called upon.
Considering Bola was once a regular in the England U18’s it would seem that Sheffield Wednesday could have have acquired a real bargain in signing Bola, and we can only wish him success in the future…
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Another encouraging prospect gone from the Academy. Sad. If he was a England U18 regular, we could have atleast tried him out, he seems to have good height and abilities to defend.
According to Jeorge Bird himself, he never came close to making the cut. Spent the first half of last season unable to break into a League 1 side. His leaving has been expected for a while and shouldn’t upset anyone.
Tolaji Bola, 22 yo, 6’2″, LB or CB and after 10 years has not had one opportunity in the first team, when Arsenal has played Snead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka as LB, when Kieran Tierney was unavailable?
Joel Lopez Salguero will be the next LB out the door from the Academh, while Arsenal shops elsewhere.
The question is, is he good enough? Not just in a team for 10 years.