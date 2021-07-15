Highly-rated Arsenal defender set for permanent move to League One side

It looks like yet another highly-rated Arsenal Academy product is set to leave this summer as we have been told by Jeorge Bird at Arsenal Youth that Tolaji Bola is currently training with Sheffield Wednesday while they decide whether to give him a permanent contract up in Yorkshire.

Bola made 11 appearances on loan at fellow League One side Rochdale last season, and with just one year left on his deal with Arsenal he has been given permission to find a new club and it looks like he has succeeded.

The 22 year-old has been with Arsenal for ten years, but has found it virtually impossible to find a way to break into the Arsenal back line, especially as we have always had a plethora of experienced internationals in the squad to shore up our defence over the years.

He has always been considered a left-back but at 6ft 2in he is quite capable of playing as a centre back when called upon.

Considering Bola was once a regular in the England U18’s it would seem that Sheffield Wednesday could have have acquired a real bargain in signing Bola, and we can only wish him success in the future…