Highly rated Arsenal striker completes loan move to Holland

Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth has agreed a deal to join RKC Waalwijk on loan until the end of the season.

The young forward only joined the club last summer from Fulham and has enjoyed a strong season with our Under-23 squad, scoring 11 goals and adding four assists in his debut season in the PL2.

The 19 year-old will now be hoping to pick up some senior minutes in the Eridivise, having found himself on the bench for the Gunners senior side this term but remaining unused.

Biereth is believed to have huge potential, and it will be interesting to follow his progress in the attacking Dutch league, where he will hopefully be able to break into the first-team and pick up plenty of playing time to continue to grow.

It remains to be seen what Arsenal’s plans are for fellow young striker Folarin Balogun after his successful loan spell with Middlesbrough in the most recent campaign, but he still seems a little raw for me, and I would opt to give him a full season out on loan where he can continue to challenge himself against his elders.

Are the Eridivisie and Championship the two best divisions to help prepare for a future life in the Premier League?

