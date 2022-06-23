Highly rated Arsenal striker completes loan move to Holland

Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth has agreed a deal to join RKC Waalwijk on loan until the end of the season.
The young forward only joined the club last summer from Fulham and has enjoyed a strong season with our Under-23 squad, scoring 11 goals and adding four assists in his debut season in the PL2.
The 19 year-old will now be hoping to pick up some senior minutes in the Eridivise, having found himself on the bench for the Gunners senior side this term but remaining unused.
All the best Mika!
Biereth is believed to have huge potential, and it will be interesting to follow his progress in the attacking Dutch league, where he will hopefully be able to break into the first-team and pick up plenty of playing time to continue to grow.
It remains to be seen what Arsenal’s plans are for fellow young striker Folarin Balogun after his successful loan spell with Middlesbrough in the most recent campaign, but he still seems a little raw for me, and I would opt to give him a full season out on loan where he can continue to challenge himself against his elders.
Are the Eridivisie and Championship the two best divisions to help prepare for a future life in the Premier League?
Patrick
Good to see the academy producnig these talents regularly.
The Dutch league is a good place to be on loan, partly because Ajax are now a business focused on producing and selling on talent while using that talent to have a decent tilt at the CL now and again. And they’re successful at it.
Easier for them to do that in a league that’s not hard to qualify out of, but it’s a useful yardstick to see how Arsenal academy players do compared to their latest crop.
Balogun needs to stay in England and possibly another championship team where he will play week in and week out
OT: I know we shouldn’t care about Ozil and his ilk, but…
I see reports that he’s now fallen out with Fenerbahce. He only played 21 times last season due to “injury” and has now been told that he won’t play for them again. Apparently he “unfriended” the club after that (on some social media platform).
I guess he’s now got 2 years of being paid to practice esports. Nice work if you can get it, as they say 🙁
Goodluck mika,you can do it.
