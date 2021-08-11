Highly-rated Arsenal youngster keen to ‘show everyone’ his talents after leaving on loan

Jordi Osei-Tutu has expressed his delight in joining Championship side Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal, and is looking forward to showing off his talents.

The full-back turned right-sided midfielder enjoyed an impressive season in Germany with Bochum, where he was allowed to play in a more advanced position, scoring five and bagging three assists in the German second-tier.

The following season he was limited to very little first-team football on loan with Cardiff, suffering with injuries, but is now keen to put that behind him after agreeing to play under Chris Hughton’s side.

“I’m delighted to sign for such a historic club and I can’t wait to see the fans for the first time,” JOT told Forest’s official website. “Everything about the club attracted me and the manager, Chris Hughton, is great and I’m excited to get started.

“It’s really important for me to get my head down now and it’s good to know that I’m here for a full season and I want to show everyone what I can do.

“I know what to expect in the division, it’s a very tough and physical league but I’m ready for the challenge ahead.”

It remains to be seen whether he will return to play at right-back with Forest, or whether Arsenal may have requested that he play at full-back, but his season in Germany definitely gave reason to consider him playing in a more advanced role, although his priority will just to be playing.

The 22 year-old could only manage eight outings in the Championship last season, starting the season at right-back, before returning to right-midfield when he returned from injury, which certainly leaves the door open for him to play in either role this season also.

Should Osei-Tutu push to play at right-midfield where he has proven to contribute to the goals?

Patrick