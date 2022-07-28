Arsenal News Latest News

Highly-rated Arsenal youngster set for League One loan move

Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is set to join Crewe Alexandra on loan, where he will be hoping to pick up some invaluable first-team minutes.

The shot-stopper has featured for England Under-18 previously. but is yet to make his senior bow for either club or country.

Okonkwo spent last season as the Gunners’ third-choice goalkeeper behind both Bernd Leno and Aaron Ramsdale, but with the arrival of Matt Turner already this summer, he appears to have slipped further down the pecking order going into the new term.

We hope that Arthur an pick up a lion’s share of the minutes at Crewe this summer and come back a more experienced player. He is highly rated in north London, but he showed his inexperience 12 months ago when he was given some first-team chances in pre-season, and this loan move could well be the making of him as a player.

Do you think Okonkwo has what it takes to break into the Arsenal first-team in the coming years?

