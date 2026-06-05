Highly-rated youngster rejects new Arsenal deal and will leave this summer

Arsenal’s summer exodus has begun, with Alexei Rojas rejecting a contract extension and leaving the club, as reported by Sport Witness. The young goalkeeper had been regarded as one of the most promising talents in the academy system at Arsenal, but has now opted to move on in search of regular first-team football. Rojas was seen as a strong prospect for the future but ultimately decided his development required opportunities elsewhere.

He was promoted to the first team squad in 2024, but despite his progression, he has yet to make a league appearance for Arsenal. With limited prospects of breaking into the senior team in the near future, his situation has become increasingly difficult to manage.

Departure Decision and Motivation

Rojas had initially hoped that his promotion into the senior setup would lead to meaningful playing time, but that opportunity has not materialised. As a result, he has concluded that a permanent departure is the best step for his career development and long-term progression.

Arsenal are understood to have made significant efforts to retain him, offering improved terms and outlining a pathway into the first team. However, the player has prioritised regular football, believing that consistent match experience is essential at this stage of his career.

Wider Academy Departures

Rojas joins a wider group of academy players who have also moved on this summer, including Sam Chapman, Harrison Dudziak, Seb Ferdinand, Cam’ron Ismail, Will Lannin Sweet, Josh Nichols and Samuel Onyekachukwu. These departures reflect a broader pattern of young players seeking senior opportunities elsewhere after limited breakthrough chances at Arsenal.

The club maintains that such exits are a natural part of youth development, with many academy graduates needing to continue their progression at other teams. Arsenal remain committed to developing talent, but accept that not every player will find a pathway into the first team despite strong performances at youth level.

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