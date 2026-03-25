Highly sought-after player makes Arsenal his preference

Leon Goretzka is set to leave Bayern Munich as a free agent at the end of this term, with Arsenal emerging as one of the clubs keen to secure his signature. The Gunners reportedly regard him as one of the finest experienced players in European football, and his availability on a free transfer at the end of the season only strengthens their interest.

Strong Interest from Across Europe

Bayern Munich have accepted that Goretzka will depart at the end of the campaign and will have no influence over his next move, a situation that simplifies matters for interested clubs. Several teams are monitoring his situation closely, with Italian sides making a determined effort to bring him to Serie A. Among those pursuing him are Juventus and Inter Milan, both of whom are eager to reinforce their squads with his experience and quality.

However, despite the strong interest from Italy, there appears to be a clear preference developing regarding his next destination. According to Calciomercato, Goretzka is inclined towards a move to England, with Arsenal identified as his preferred option. This development represents a significant boost for the Gunners as they continue to strengthen their squad.

Arsenal’s Strategic Opportunity

For Arsenal, the prospect of signing a player of Goretzka’s calibre without a transfer fee is particularly appealing. The club remains attentive to opportunities to acquire experienced and high-quality players, especially when financial efficiency can be achieved. Securing a free agent of his profile would allow them to allocate resources elsewhere while still enhancing their midfield options.

Goretzka is reportedly keen to test himself in the Premier League, adding further intrigue to the situation. Should Arsenal act decisively, there is a genuine possibility that they could reach an agreement with him in the near future, completing a move that would represent both a sporting and financial success.