Highly speculated defender chase is behind two other priorities

Arsenal are believed to be leading the chase for a deal to sign Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, but are prioritising the signatures of duo Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at present.

The Brazilian defender is believed to be keen to join the club from Lille this summer, but The Express claims he will have to wait until the club can tie up two other deals, which are also reported to be close.

Willian is expected to be confirmed at Arsenal over the coming week, having said his goodbyes to former club Chelsea on Sunday.

Aubameyang is looking likely to have given up on his move away from the club also, despite having a year remaining on his current deal, and is set to extend his stay beyond next summer, although the length of the new contract is yet to be confirmed.

The club will then turn to strengthening in other areas, with a centre-back and at least one mifielder also expected to arrive at the club this summer.

Gabriel isn’t the only defender believed to be on our watchlist however, with Malang Sarr also believed to be on our radar, having left his previous club Nice at the end of his contract this summer,

The left-footed option could well be our priority, but we are among a number of clubs to have shown an interest in his signature this summer, and he is yet to name his preferred destination as of yet.

Could Arsenal be holding back on Gabriel because of the availabliity of Sarr on a free transfer?

Patrick