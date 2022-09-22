‘Highly thought of’ youngster urged to ‘make his mark’ next season

Dean Jones has claimed that the plan with Marquinhos has always been to send him out on loan in January, and that he would get the chance to impress in north London next season.

The Brazilian was signed in a bargain £3 Million move this summer, and was initially placed in our Under-21s squad, but after a quick integration, he has seen himself promoted to the senior side.

Marquinhos marked his full senior debut with both a goal and an assist in helping us defeat FC Zurich in the Europa League, and has been given his Premier League debut also, but he is still expected to depart on loan in the winter window.

“The idea is that the first part of this season, he’s been part of things,” Jones told GiveMesport. “He understands the vision that’s in place.

“He then goes away to implement everything that he’s learned from this season and make an impact somewhere else – preferably in a team that plays a similar style to Arsenal – and then they would look for him to return and make his mark.

“I don’t think he’s going anywhere long-term. He’s highly thought of. They just want to make sure they manage the situation carefully.”

This may have been the initial idea, but should he continue to impress then I don’t see why we would let him leave.

Playing in and around our team would be the best thing for the youngster, and so far,he has thrived at every given opportunity.

Sending him on loan would likely mean we would be bringing in an alternative, which would only hamper his chances of playing further down the line.

I’m hoping we can see more from Marquinhos so that a better assessment of our options can be made ahead of January, as I believe he could be ready to play a role already.

Patrick

