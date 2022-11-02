Hilarious 360 Footage of Arsenal Women’s photoshoot day will all our new arrivals

Team photo day for Arsenal Women . Hilarious behind the scenes 360 Footage By Michelle

Last week, Arsenal women’s first-team squad were at London Colney for their official 2022/23 photoshoot.

Boss Jonas Eidevall, backroom staff and all the players sat for club photographer David Price, and a special visitor for the day was the famous 360 camera!

You can watch all the hilarious Arsenal behind-the-scenes footage here….

Arsenal Women’s first team sat for their official 2022/23 squad photo and you can see the finished product here!

This annual tradition was captured by Arsenal’s club photographer David Price at London Colney, as the whole team players, manager and backroom staff posed together to represent The Arsenal.

Summer arrivals Lina Hurtig and Kaylan Marckese lined up for their first team photo in Arsenal colours. It is also the first full-squad picture involving Stina Blackstenius, Laura Wienroither and Rafaelle Souza, who all became Gunners in January 2022..

Our Gunners are currently on a fantastic winning streak, beating the current WSL record of 12 consecutive wins with 13 consecutive wins in the tournament, after they beat West Ham 3-1 on Sunday, at Meadow Park.

Arsenal Women have also won both of their UEFA Champions League games in Group C, with a further 4 games still to be played in the group. They shocked the women’s footballing world with a 5-1 away win over Lyon in their first group game. They then went on to win 3-1 against Zurich, at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal’s next Champions League clash is against Juventus in Turin, Italy on 24th November. We await ticketing information.

Arsenal’s next WSL match is away at Leicester’s King Power Stadium next Sunday. Tickets available here. Our Gunners will be looking to extend that winning streak to 14 consecutive games I’m sure. After Leicester, Arsenal Women host the mighty Manchester United at Emirates Stadium. Tickets have been selling fast but are still available to purchase here.

Can The Arse hit 14 consecutive wins with an away win against Leicester? An even bigger question, can our Gunners hit 15 consecutive wins with a home game win at Emirates against leaders of the WSL league table (on goal difference with Arsenal) Manchester United? What do you think of their chances?

Michelle Maxwell

