Hincapie explains how Gabriel Heinze helps Arsenal’s defending

Piero Hincapie believes that Arsenal have improved defensively following the arrival of Gabriel Heinze to Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff.

The former Manchester United defender joined the Gunners with a strong reputation and has quickly made a positive impact behind the scenes. Arsenal have placed considerable emphasis on building a high-quality coaching structure, recognising the importance of expert guidance in maintaining performance levels across a demanding season.

Defensive Improvements Under Heinze

In recent years, Arsenal have developed into one of the most reliable defensive units in the game. The addition of Heinze has further strengthened that aspect of their play, with his experience and knowledge contributing to noticeable improvements.

The club have already benefited from the work of other members of the coaching staff, including Nicolas Jover, who has received widespread praise for enhancing the team’s effectiveness from set pieces. Heinze’s influence has complemented these efforts, particularly in refining the defensive organisation of the squad.

Hincapie Praises Coaching Impact

As reported by Sport Witness, Hincapie said:

“Heinze helps us a lot with the defensive side too. He gives advice to everyone. He’s a great reference point for us as well, having him there in training.”

His remarks highlight the respect Heinze commands within the squad, as well as the value of his input during training sessions. The defenders have responded positively to his guidance, benefiting from the insight of a former top-level player.

Heinze’s own career as a defender has clearly shaped his coaching approach, and it is evident that his methods are resonating with the team. Arsenal will be eager to maintain their defensive solidity as the season progresses, with the aim of translating that stability into success in the competitions they continue to contest.