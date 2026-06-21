Hincapie Frustrated As Ecuador Held By World Cup Debutants Curacao

Piero Hincapie and Ecuador were left frustrated on after being held to a goalless draw by World Cup debutants Curacao in Group E.

After suffering a late defeat to Ivory Coast in their opening fixture, Ecuador knew that victory would significantly boost their hopes of reaching the knockout stages. However, despite dominating possession and creating chance after chance, they were unable to find a way past an inspired Eloy Room.

The result leaves Ecuador facing a must-win final group match against Kai Havertz’s Germany if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the Round of 32.

Hincapie Plays Full Match As Ecuador Dominate

Arsenal defender Hincapie completed the full 90 minutes as Ecuador controlled large periods of the contest in Kansas City.

La Tricolor created opportunities from the opening stages, with Moises Caicedo producing an excellent pass to release veteran striker Enner Valencia. However, Curacao goalkeeper Room was equal to the effort and set the tone for what would become a memorable evening for the Caribbean nation.

While Ecuador enjoyed the majority of possession, Curacao also threatened on the counter-attack through Leandro Bacuna and Jurgen Locadia as the South Americans pushed players forward in search of a breakthrough.

As the match progressed, Ecuador continued to pile on the pressure.

The South American side registered nearly 30 attempts on goal, hit the woodwork three times and repeatedly tested Room, who produced a string of outstanding saves to keep his side level.

Germany Showdown Awaits For Arsenal Pair

Despite Ecuador’s dominance, Curacao held firm to secure the first World Cup point in their history.

Room’s heroic display earned him the Player of the Match award and ensured the Blue Wave left Kansas City with a result that keeps their own qualification hopes alive heading into the final round of fixtures.

For Ecuador, however, the draw leaves little margin for error.

The result means Germany have already secured top spot in Group E, having beaten Curacao 7-1 in their opening match and secured a late win against Ivory Coast, and qualification for the knockout stages, while Ecuador, Ivory Coast and Curacao all remain in contention for the remaining qualification places.

That sets up an intriguing meeting between two Arsenal representatives on Thursday, June 25, when Hincapie’s Ecuador face Kai Havertz’s Germany in New York.

Ecuador will almost certainly need a victory to extend their World Cup journey, while Germany will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten record after already securing their place in the Round of 32.

Can Piero Hincapie help Ecuador pull off a huge result against Germany, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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