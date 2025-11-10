Hincapié on Arsenal’s ambitions: “We dream about winning everything”

Arsenal defender Piero Hincapié has revealed that the Gunners are aiming to win “everything” this campaign, underlining the club’s sky-high ambitions for the season ahead.

Arsenal hit a slight bump in form before the international break, dropping two points away to Sunderland. The Gunners could not take all three points into the break and now face a gruelling run of fixtures on their return. That said, the draw will do little to dampen their lofty targets for the remainder of the campaign.

The Premier League remains the ultimate goal for Mikel Arteta’s side, but with the depth now available in the squad, Arsenal look capable of challenging on multiple fronts as the season progresses.

Hincapié echoes Arsenal’s lofty ambitions

New signing Piero Hincapié has echoed those ambitions, outlining the winning mentality inside the dressing room. Speaking via Arsenal News Channel on X, the Ecuadorian said:

“We have a great team, we dream about winning everything and we’re working for it. We try to do our best in training so we can show it in the best way possible in matches.

“Obviously we have great players, we have great competition within the club, which is the most important thing, having competition, healthy competition that can improve your level so the team can put on a show for the fans, obviously.”

Can Arsenal really win it all?

Although it is not impossible for Arsenal to win an unprecedented quadruple, it would be an almighty task for Mikel Arteta’s men. Football continues to evolve and grow more competitive with each passing season, particularly in the Premier League.

It will be even more difficult to go close in the Champions League, even if Arsenal are considered one of the favourites for the competition. Looking at the domestic cups, however, the Gunners could have a stronger chance of silverware this season thanks to their increased squad depth.

After all is said and done, the club’s main focus, for now, remains the Premier League. Having been runners-up over the last three seasons, winning it this season would mark an emphatic success for Arteta’s side.

Share your thoughts in the comments.

Daniel O

