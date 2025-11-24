Hincapie Shines on Full Debut as Arsenal Crush Spurs in NLD

For anyone still wondering whether North London is red or white, Arsenal have just confirmed it is emphatically red!

In form Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock before Eberechi Eze stole the show with a hat trick, sealing a 4 to 1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Richarlison’s strike was little more than a consolation.

And while Trossard and Eze rightly grabbed the headlines, Piero Hincapie’s performance should not go unnoticed.

Hincapie Unfazed On Full Debut In The NLD

Handed his full Premier League debut in the North London derby due to Gabriel Magalhaes’ injury, the Ecuadorian was neither fazed by the occasion nor the pressure that comes with such a tricky fixture.

He delivered an assured display, exhibiting Gabriel’s trademark defensive solidity and aerial dominance at the heart of Arsenal’s backline. His debut was near perfect, with the greatest compliment being that Gabriel’s absence was barely felt.

Media Reaction

The media were quick to acknowledge his impact.

London Evening Standard admitted, “Handed his first start in the Premier League due to Gabriel being out injured. Put in a strong performance and did not put a foot wrong.”

Goal echoed those claims, “Came in for Gabriel and acquitted himself well at the back, albeit he was not tested a great deal. Likes to get forward, too.”

Football London added, “Great diving header clearance from Odobert’s cross in the second half. Replacing Gabriel, the Ecuadorian did an excellent job all round.”

The perfect Kiwior replacement. Hincapie proved his mettle, easing Arsenal’s concerns over missing Gabriel, who has been enjoying one of his most influential campaigns yet.

His sharp decision making, composure in possession and aggression out of it, combined with ground coverage, mobility and intensity, make him the ideal Arsenal defender. In fact, he looks like the perfect upgrade on Jakub Kiwior.

He is precisely the Gabriel alternative Mikel Arteta needed after allowing the unsettled Kiwior to depart for FC Porto.

Your thoughts on Hincapie Gooners?

Daniel O

