“His confidence level is amazing.” These Arsenal fans heap praise on this player

Takehiro Tomiyasu made his Arsenal debut in their 1-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League earlier today.

The Gunners needed to win the game and Mikel Arteta felt he needed a different lineup to the previous ones that have underperformed for much of the Premier League so far.

The game today saw the likes of Ben White Gabriel Magalhaes and Ainsley Maitland-Niles starting.

It wasn’t the best of matches, but Arsenal came out on top and Tomiyasu was in decent form on his debut.

The Japanese full-back has been signed to help Arsenal solve a major problem spot at the club.

The last time they had a decent right-back was when Hector Bellerin just broke into the team.

They have sent the Spaniard out on loan to Real Betis and will hope that Tomiyasu proves to be a good buy for them.

Football London’s Chris Wheatley tweeted some impressive stats from his first match and impressed Arsenal fans responded. Here are some reactions:

  1. NY_Gunner says:
    September 11, 2021 at 9:03 pm

    “T-Man”, is a beast…

  2. ken1945 says:
    September 11, 2021 at 9:09 pm

    Great start with the club – my MOTM and it looks like a brilliant signing by MA / Edu.

    1. NY_Gunner says:
      September 11, 2021 at 9:12 pm

      @ken1945
      I thought he was the standout player as well.

  3. Reggie says:
    September 11, 2021 at 9:13 pm

    Individually looks like he could be a good player.

  4. Sue says:
    September 11, 2021 at 9:18 pm

    A fantastic debut.. he was everywhere!

  5. Voyageur says:
    September 11, 2021 at 9:18 pm

    We need Takihero
    We’re holding out for Takihero to play on the right
    And he’s gonna be fast and he’s gonna be strong
    And he’s gonna be up for the fight

    I’ll get my coat…

  6. O.T.S says:
    September 11, 2021 at 9:24 pm

    what caught my attention in today’s match the most was the acrobatic kick, that was impressive from him. Chambers is the only arsenal player who does sth similar to that but tomiyasu’s skill was topnotch!

