“His confidence level is amazing.” These Arsenal fans heap praise on this player

Takehiro Tomiyasu made his Arsenal debut in their 1-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League earlier today.

The Gunners needed to win the game and Mikel Arteta felt he needed a different lineup to the previous ones that have underperformed for much of the Premier League so far.

The game today saw the likes of Ben White Gabriel Magalhaes and Ainsley Maitland-Niles starting.

It wasn’t the best of matches, but Arsenal came out on top and Tomiyasu was in decent form on his debut.

The Japanese full-back has been signed to help Arsenal solve a major problem spot at the club.

The last time they had a decent right-back was when Hector Bellerin just broke into the team.

They have sent the Spaniard out on loan to Real Betis and will hope that Tomiyasu proves to be a good buy for them.

Football London’s Chris Wheatley tweeted some impressive stats from his first match and impressed Arsenal fans responded. Here are some reactions:

He has been great. His confidence level is amazing. — Mmọng (Mmụọ ), M.Phil., CDFA. #IFollowBack (@ibe_ndukwe) September 11, 2021

Impressive display from tomiyasu. Really add some quality into the team. He even showed our forward how to attack — 🇲🇾 (@cxwxn14) September 11, 2021

Obviously A very Good addition , Arsenal need A new coach asap — Eneji Charles Obi (@ICharly_SAYS) September 11, 2021

Tomiyasu is the quality of players we want the work rate is superb. What about the touch, pure class the acrobatic finish pure kunfu — Gilbert Riyies (@gilbert_riyies) September 11, 2021