“His consistency is very good.” Winterburn compares Tierney and Robertson

Nigel Winterburn has heaped praise on Kieran Tierney for what the full-back has achieved at Arsenal so far.

Tierney joined the Gunners in 2019 after a trophy-laden spell with Celtic in his native Scotland.

The Gunners signed him after losing Nacho Monreal and he has been an upgrade to the Spaniard.

Scotland has two of the Premier League’s best left-backs with Tierney joining Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson as top stars in their position.

The Arsenal man has been a fan favourite and has won over the club’s supporters because of his dedication to the game and his ability to help the team in attack and in defence.

Winterburn was asked to compare both full-backs and he spent time lavishing praise on the Arsenal man for his contribution towards the Gunner’s season.

He says the defender is good at the back and has thrived with the added responsibility of supporting the attack.

The former Gunner said as quoted by the Glasgow Times: “Both Tierney and Robertson are terrific players. They’re both players that I could sit and watch all day.

“Tierney, in particular attacking wise, is so effective and is pivotal to what Arsenal are trying to achieve or have achieved this season. His consistency is very good.

“Defensively, I think the game has changed where full-backs are asked to do a lot more work going forward which takes away from the defensive work but he’s still strong defensively. But his attitude is spot on – he wants to win which is what you need.”