“His decision-making is frighteningly good” Tierney earns more high praise

Kieran Tierney has been a revelation since he joined Arsenal from Celtic.

The Scotsman seems to get better in every game he plays and recently delivered a masterclass for the Scotland national team.

Tierney is naturally a full-back, but he was deployed as a left centre-back in Scotland’s recent game against the Faroe Islands.

Despite seemingly playing out of position and closer to his team’s goal, the Arsenal man provided 3 assists in a 4-0 win for his country.

That was the latest in a line of several excellent displays delivered by Tierney and his recent exploit earned him some praise from BBC Sport pundit Leanne Crichton.

Like most football fans, Crichton was wowed by the defender’s contribution in the game and praised him for his impressive decision making.

He says Tierney sees a pass or two ahead of other players on the pitch. He then adds that if he was an Englishman, he would have been linked with every top team.

“His decision-making is frighteningly good, he sees the next one or two passes ahead,” the former Scotland midfielder told BBC Sport.

“He never at any point receives the ball and then has to think what he’s doing. He can see the game in front of him.

“You just know he’s on a different level from most. The only thing he’s not got is that he’s not English, if he is English he would be linked with everybody.”