‘His DNA is Arsenal’ – Pundits in agreement on Mikel Arteta’s successor

Trevor Sinclair and Darren Bent both agree that Patrick Vieira is destined to take over the Arsenal job in the near future.

The Gunners were denied victory on Monday after the French manager inspired an incredible performance from his Crystal Palace side, and in reality they were extremely lucky not to take all three points.

After only a short time at Selhurst Park, Vieira has made a big impression, highlighted by the fact that only Chelsea and Liverpool can boast a league win over his side so far this term.

Naturally after all the talk from the build-up and aftermath of the clash with Palace the conversation would come up in regards to Patrick returning to north London in the future, and the two TalkSPORT hosts Sinclair and Bent are sure that he will do just that.

“They’re 12th place. When you look at the club and where they’re expected to finish, for me, I think they’re going to be top ten. But this is Arsenal football club!” Sinclair live on air.

“Is there almost like an invisible energy now wanting Vieira at the football club? I know he wants to do well for Palace but his DNA is Arsenal Football Club. I kind of feel somethings going on – maybe not for a year or a year-and-a-half but I think Vieira ends up as Arsenal manager.

“He just carried himself really well and he’s got a real idea of football. The way they played last night; superb.”

Bent moved to agree on the subject also, stating: “From when Patrick was there last time to now, I’m sure he can’t believe the drop off. Yeah, I think at some point he ends up at Arsenal as manager. 100 per cent.”

Should Vieira already be thinking about making the switch at the first given opportunity or could his challenge with Palace be his priority?

