‘His DNA is Arsenal’ – Pundits in agreement on Mikel Arteta’s successor

Trevor Sinclair and Darren Bent both agree that Patrick Vieira is destined to take over the Arsenal job in the near future.
The Gunners were denied victory on Monday after the French manager inspired an incredible performance from his Crystal Palace side, and in reality they were extremely lucky not to take all three points.
After only a short time at Selhurst Park, Vieira has made a big impression, highlighted by the fact that only Chelsea and Liverpool can boast a league win over his side so far this term.
Naturally after all the talk from the build-up and aftermath of the clash with Palace the conversation would come up in regards to Patrick returning to north London in the future, and the two TalkSPORT hosts Sinclair and Bent are sure that he will do just that.
“They’re 12th place. When you look at the club and where they’re expected to finish, for me, I think they’re going to be top ten. But this is Arsenal football club!” Sinclair live on air.
“Is there almost like an invisible energy now wanting Vieira at the football club? I know he wants to do well for Palace but his DNA is Arsenal Football Club. I kind of feel somethings going on – maybe not for a year or a year-and-a-half but I think Vieira ends up as Arsenal manager.
“He just carried himself really well and he’s got a real idea of football. The way they played last night; superb.”
Bent moved to agree on the subject also, stating: “From when Patrick was there last time to now, I’m sure he can’t believe the drop off. Yeah, I think at some point he ends up at Arsenal as manager. 100 per cent.”
Should Vieira already be thinking about making the switch at the first given opportunity or could his challenge with Palace be his priority?
I was against PV getting the job on the basis of his achievements so far not being strong enough. They aren’t and even if he does reasonably well that is still not good enough. Vieira would have to blow my socks off
That said, Arteta was given the job with none at all when a top coach was required after 3 years without a top4 place. I think Arteta will come good (whether great..I’m not sure) but having to wait for him to get to that position was a poor decision from above. It was not the time to gamble
Such is the level of competition in the league as more and more mega rich owners buy into it, then unfortunately Arsenal have lost ground against the top teams.
Did Arteta blow your socks off in order to get this job?
I was about to write “well, he’s not far off on the evidence of Monday”, but then I thought “what exactly makes PV4 not ‘there’ whilst MA8 is ‘there’?”. My only answer is that people treat working as Pep’s sidekick as the apprenticeship to a great football sorcerer. It really doesn’t work that way. For example, I can’t name one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistants who’s gone off to have a truly stellar managerial career themselves. As close as it comes is Steve McLaren, but what did he ever win – 1 league cup? Both Arteta and Vieira are “Work in Progress” coaches. On the evidence of Monday night, Paddy’s out in front – but it’s a sample size of 1. All I know is that Arteta needs to improve things quickly – if he doesn’t then Paddy, if he can continue with Palace as he has done – not to mention some others others – will be well in with a shout for the Emirates job.
Wasn’t Vieira “Peps sidekick” as well?
No matter what anybody thinks, I believe Arteta is better than Viera (not minding Viera was one of our invincibles, and despite Arteta being the younger and less experienced manager).
Not body is talking about the unnecessary injury to Saka which forced a change in our system and not Crystal Palace’s. And nobody is talking about the non red card which either way would have favored Arsenal. Remember Arsenal was leading and playing better before all that.
Most Arsenal fans already hate Arteta and so nothing he does is good at all.