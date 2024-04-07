“His leadership, his intelligence” Mikel Arteta singles out Arsenal midfielder for praise

Jorginho has earned praise from his manager, Mikel Arteta, following his fine performance against Brighton.

Jorginho is renowned for being a superb midfielder who excels at controlling the tempo of games from the middle of the pitch.

The Brazilian-Italian has emerged as one of the key members of the Arsenal team, consistently delivering strong performances whenever he takes the field.

While not everyone anticipates him to score or provide assists in every match, he notably contributed an assist against Brighton yesterday.

The midfielder executed an uncharacteristic run to the back post, delivering a precise ball for Kai Havertz to score, earning commendation from his manager after the game.

“He was superb,” Arteta said at a press conference, as quoted by Football London.

“I don’t think anyone expected him to be running into those areas with the ball to assist Kai, but his leadership, his intelligence, and the quality he delivers makes everyone better. He and Dec [Rice] marking in the middle were outstanding.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been a superb contributor to our success as a team from midfield, but it was refreshing to see him provide an assist as well.

This shows he is willing to do anything for the team to succeed and win games, which is great.