“His partnership with Sanchez could have been so much more” Arsenal legend says Ozil underachieved at the Emirates

Arsenal legend, Michael Thomas says that Mesut Ozil could have been so much more at Arsenal, but he didn’t have the consistency to match his talents.

The German has become a divisive figure at Arsenal and he hasn’t played for the club since March last year.

This month offers them the chance to get rid of him for good, and there has been speculation that he might finally leave the club.

Thomas, like most Arsenal fans, has been left disappointed by the fact that he didn’t do more at the club despite winning three FA Cups.

He said that the German has an amazing vision but he cannot deliver his performances consistently enough.

He also praised his partnership with Alexis Sanchez when the Chilean was at the club and said it could have been so much more than it turned out to be.

He told CaughtOffside: “Amazing vision and quality but not enough consistency to go with these attributes.

“His partnership with [Alexis] Sanchez could have been so much more, but blossomed at times.”

Arsenal’s focus is to get him off their wage bill now because he is firmly out of the plans of Mikel Arteta.

This month would be a good time for him to leave, but he could decide to see out his current deal.