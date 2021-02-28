“His pinpoint delivery was completely on the money” Willian highly rated for Leicester performance

Willian seems to be turning the corner in his Arsenal career as he put in yet another fine performance in their 3-1 win over Leicester City.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners as a free agent after running down his contract at Chelsea.

There was a lot expected from him when he moved to the Emirates with the Gunners in need of players to make them a top team again.

Mikel Arteta trusted him for several weeks, even though he wasn’t delivering the results that the team needed.

He was eventually benched for players that have been performing better than him.

However, the 32-year-old has done well in his last two games and showed what he can offer in the Leicester City game.

ESPN rated Arsenal players after the match and gave the Brazilian an 8 out of 10.

This is arguably the highest they have rated him this year and shows that he did live up to expectations this one time.

Accompanying his rating, they wrote: “Quite possibly his best display in an Arsenal shirt. At 32-years-old the winger still covered every bit of turf in a tireless outing. His pinpoint delivery was completely on the money as Luiz powered the Gunners level and he played an important role in both goals that followed.”