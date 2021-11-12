“His quality has been apparent” Southgate likes what he sees from Arsenal man

Emile Smith Rowe is making an impression in the England national team camp after his recent call-up and manager, Gareth Southgate likes what he is seeing.

The midfielder grabbed his chance when he was given one in the Arsenal first team and looks to be preparing well for the eventuality that he gets an England cap in the current international window.

Southgate says it is quite easy to blend into the England camp and praises the midfielder for his adaptation.

“We have brought him to be involved with the team in the two matches,” Southgate said as quoted by 90mins.

“He has settled really well.

“He obviously knows a couple of his club teammates and Phil [Foden] from the U17s. This is a group that makes new players very welcome so it’s not a difficult environment to settle in and his quality has been apparent from the way he has trained.

“We have always worked on the basis that we need a strong squad because you will get injuries. We have depth and we have players who have been waiting for opportunities to play.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe has made a name for himself in the Arsenal team despite the quality of the other players in the squad.

The midfielder now plays ahead of summer recruit Martin Odegaard and he would feel if he can win the competition for a place at Arsenal, he can also do that in the England national team.

The Three Lions have some of the best midfielders around Europe in their squad at the moment.

Southgate has found a way to keep everyone happy even when they aren’t playing, but Smith Rowe would hope the gaffer finds a reason to ensure he gets his first cap in this international break.

